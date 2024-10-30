UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 133541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

UniCredit Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

