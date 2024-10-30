UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

UMB Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 304,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,378. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,127.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,884. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

