Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.01 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.540 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.