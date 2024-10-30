Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Ultra Clean worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 465.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 422,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.