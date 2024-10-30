UBS Group Boosts BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $20.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ BTSG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 152,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

