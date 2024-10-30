Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $204,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 112,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1,542.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

