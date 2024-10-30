Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,570,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

