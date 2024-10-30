Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

TWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,490. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,512,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

