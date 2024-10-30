Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 549,526 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

