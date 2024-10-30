Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of FTRB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 1,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

