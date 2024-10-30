Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 0.9% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 59.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

