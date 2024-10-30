Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 179,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,043 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

