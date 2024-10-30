Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Shares of ABBV traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,889. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $341.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.39.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

