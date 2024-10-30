Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTRB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.