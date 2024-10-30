Turbo (TURBO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $217.17 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Turbo token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Turbo has a market capitalization of $645.16 million and $217.17 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.0096605 USD and is up 11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $216,347,973.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

