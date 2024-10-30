Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.