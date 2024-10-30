TrueShares Active Yield ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ERNZ)

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of TrueShares Active Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,692. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

