TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TrueCar Stock Performance
Shares of TRUE opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,492. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
