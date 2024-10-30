TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TrueCar

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,492. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.