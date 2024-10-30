TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

TLSI opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

