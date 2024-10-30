Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

