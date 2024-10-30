Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

