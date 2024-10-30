Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.