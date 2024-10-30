Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 2,512 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 221,226 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 622,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,776,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,129,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 321,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

