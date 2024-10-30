Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.