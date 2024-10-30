Trajan Wealth LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Intuit by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co increased its position in Intuit by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $623.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $481.79 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

