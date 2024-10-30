Trajan Wealth LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

