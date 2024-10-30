TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $14.50 on Tuesday, hitting $356.05. 580,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,517. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.43 and its 200 day moving average is $400.89. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $217.84 and a 52-week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

