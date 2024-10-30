Tigo Energy (TYGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Tigo Energy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tigo Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

TYGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

