Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV makes up 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCP remained flat at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

