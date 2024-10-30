Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $370.58 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $370.58 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00036435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,729,256,990 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

