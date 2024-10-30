The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $109,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 243,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,615. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.22 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

