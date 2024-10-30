The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SWZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 52,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
