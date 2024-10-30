The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

SWZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 52,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

