The Root Network (ROOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. The Root Network has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,933.06 or 0.99675675 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.43 or 0.99638767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01613814 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,852,877.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

