The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.