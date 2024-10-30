The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.890-0.950 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

