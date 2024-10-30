The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.78 and last traded at $528.49. 343,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,190,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.28.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

