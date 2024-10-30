The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,615 shares of company stock worth $8,125,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 1,225,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,767. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

