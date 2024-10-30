The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

CGABL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

Featured Articles

