The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

AES Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AES opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

