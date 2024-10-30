Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

