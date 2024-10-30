Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.00 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Tenset has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $667,509.56 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,991.22 or 0.99868127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,958.30 or 0.99822458 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,341,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,100,940 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

