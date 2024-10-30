Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.
About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
