Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

