TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,435 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,087 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

