TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,450 ($31.77) and last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.72). Approximately 5,895,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,836% from the average daily volume of 99,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,883.08 ($37.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,795.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.63.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

