Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Talkspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Talkspace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,386. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a PE ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TALK. Barclays upped their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,057 shares in the company, valued at $763,525.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

