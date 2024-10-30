T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $91,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,261 shares of company stock valued at $74,082,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.65. 277,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.29 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

