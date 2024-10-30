T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.51. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,261 shares of company stock valued at $74,082,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.