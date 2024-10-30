Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.00-82.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.15 billion. Sysco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.570-4.610 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. 1,931,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Sysco has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.