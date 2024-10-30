Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Syra Health Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Syra Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 93,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Syra Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37.
Syra Health Company Profile
