Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Syra Health Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Syra Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 93,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Syra Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

