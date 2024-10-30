Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.5 days.
Swire Properties Price Performance
SWPFF stock remained flat at $2.18 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Swire Properties has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.18.
About Swire Properties
